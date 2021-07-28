Liberia: Ruling Party Preaches Unity

28 July 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
The ruling party, Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) through its national chairman has called on Diaspora Liberians and Liberians at home to create space for unity and national reconciliation.

Serving as keynote speaker during the program for Liberia's 174th Independence held in Minnesota, the United States of America, chairman CDC Mulbah Morlu said unity is a fundamental cornerstone for nation-building, adding that President George Manneh Weah is committed to maintaining unity in the country by promoting national reconciliation and respecting rights and privileges of all citizens, including foreign residents.

He said President Weah is also committed to improving the livelihood of all Liberians by taking tangible steps to overcome development challenges through collaboration with all, including friends in the opposition, civil society, and goodwill from international partners.

However, he stressed that it is only by Liberians laboring together, consulting with all stakeholders, and putting the country first prosperity will be achieved.

"Therefore, on this day, I call upon all Liberians to demonstrate patriotism and nationalistic fervor. And so, while I remain thrilled for the honor to speak here tonight, I am not surprised by the level of organization, dedication, sophistication, and commitment which characterize the distinctiveness of this program to celebrate the birth of our nation under the auspices of OLM. This is evident not only by the warm welcome you have accorded me and my team, but also by the presence of these distinguished and accomplished statesmen and women of the State and city governments, and other citizens of the United States," he said.

Commenting on the importance of celebrating 174th Independence Morlu noted that from July 26, 1847, onward, Liberia became a place for freedom and a beacon of hope to all who sought freedom, adding that throughout that struggle, the people of Liberia have led and supported the fight against slavery, colonialism, apartheid and other forms of social inequities.

"From the formation of the League of Nations to the United Nations to the Organization of African Unity, African Union, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the sub-regional body, the Mano River Union, Liberia has been in the forefront of the organizing efforts and has guided the path of global cooperation and Pan African solidarity. And so, Mr. Chairman, my fellow Liberians, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we celebrate the courage of brave men and women who cried together, bled, and died together to fashion an independent nation... ", he continued.

The ruling CDC chairman is currently visiting the United States, mobilizing chapters of the party across the U.S. in preparation for the 2023 presidential and representative elections.

