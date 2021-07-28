South Africa: Nxesi to Launch National OHS Report

28 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi will on Friday launch a report on the state of the South African Occupational Health and Safety (OHS).

The report will be launched during a webinar under the theme, 'A new beginning'.

The launch of the report is a project commissioned jointly by the International Labour Organization and the Department of Employment and Labour, and focuses on the profile of Occupational Health and Safety in workplaces.

The report provides a historical analysis of OHS in South Africa.

It contains a number of key themes and insights that came out of the confidential, semi-structured in-depth interviews with 34 purposefully selected participants.

Themes identified in the interview responses include COVID-19 opportunities; enforcement of legislation; poor compliance and OHS committees; gender and the informal sector; complex legislation; poor reporting yet increasing claims and lack of awareness; partnerships and human resources challenges for inspection, and better enforcement in the mines.

Speakers from organised business and labour will also be part of the webinar.

