South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Celebrates Brackengate Hospital's Anniversary With Clothing Drive

press release

Media release by Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Government celebrates Brackengate Hospital's anniversary with a clothing drive

This July, the Western Cape Government is celebrating the Brackengate Hospital of Hope's first anniversary. To support the hospital's efforts, I call on residents to assist in a clothing donation drive.

Brackengate Hospital of Hope is a field hospital that was commissioned to ensure that our healthcare system can respond during peaks of COVID-19 infections. It was established in July 2020 and has approximately 336 beds.

On 1 July 2021, I visited the Hospital to see its operations firsthand and engage with those on the ground. During the visit, staff requested assistance collecting clothes for patients who were being discharged.

You can assist the donation drive by donating:

Clean clothing in good and wearable condition: Some patients are destitute and do not have another change of clothes for when they are discharged. Clothing in all sizes, as well as undergarments and socks, are welcomed.

Blankets, thick bed socks, beanies and other warm items: The facility is cold and so donating blankets, beanies, gowns, woollen neck scarves and other items that will help keep patients warm indoors would be appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Brackengate Hospital of Hope, 5 Rubicon Blvd, Brackengate 2, Brackenfell. The entrance is off Rubicon Boulevard and a Cul-de-Sac road.

There is a guardhouse at the entrance where the donation boxes will be placed, and you will be assisted by a security guard with the receiving of the donations and signing the donor list.

Please ensure that all donations are clean and washed beforehand and donated in a cardboard box or open plastic bags

I would like to again thank our healthcare workers for their unwavering dedication to saving lives and encourage our residents to help those patients in need by donating through this initiative. This will help ensure their dignity and well-being during this very challenging time.