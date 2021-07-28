South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Hands Over Nsp Rollout Year 1 Report to President Cyril Ramaphosa

press release

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will hand over the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP on GBVF) Year 1 Implementation Report 2020/21 to President Cyril Ramaphosa, on 28 July 2021.

The report documents the efforts of government, supported closely by the Multi-Sectoral Collaborative Platform, in realising the outcomes of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF. The NSP on GBVF was developed and handed over by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to Minister Nkoana-Mashabane on 30 April 2020.

The NSP on GBVF was adopted by Cabinet on 11 March 2020. Cabinet also recommended the establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Committee on GBVF to be chaired by the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities. The Inter-Ministerial Committee on GBVF comprises of the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities as the convener and the Ministers of Social Development; Police; Justice; Public Service Administration and National Treasury.

The National Strategic Plan provides a cohesive framework that will guide the national response to the GBVF crisis affecting South Africa. The plan outlines a comprehensive strategic response to GBVF with a specific focus on violence against all women - across age, physical location, disability, sexual orientation, sexual and gender identity and national identity - as well as violence against children, and how these serve to reinforce each other.

The vision underpinning the plan is a South Africa free from gender-based violence directed at women, children lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual (LGBTQIA+ ) persons.

Over the past year, The DWYPD, Ministerial and DG Clusters and IMC have provided programmatic oversight, using different mechanisms to assist departments to embed the NSP on GBVF targets into the machinery of government.

These include the development of M&E plans, incorporation of targets into annual performance plans (APPs), Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) and budgets, as well as providing technical support towards the establishment of provincial and local coordination structures, including the establishment of Rapid Response Teams at district and local levels.

This inaugural report covering the period 01 May 2020 to 30 April 2021 is a reflective report which provides a review of all the reports from different departments submitted to the Presidency through the DWYPD; on their efforts to address GBVF in line with the NSP prioritized initiatives. It is an important report that has provided lessons as we move into Year 2 of implementation of the NSP on GBVF.

The report will be made public in due course.