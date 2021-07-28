Tunisia: Kef - Fires Ravage Sakiet Sidi Youssef Forests

Tunis/Tunisia — Several forest fires have ravaged the mountains of Sakiet Sidi Youssef (Governorate of Kef) causing human and material damage in affected villages.

In a statement to TAP, the district head of forests in Sakiet Sidi Youssef, Samir Souleiman said that the situation remains "critical", stressing that the forest centre in Ain Nesma was destroyed by the fires.

From the Algerian forests, the fires have spread into the Tunisian forests causing the loss of livestock, the destruction of more than 10 homes in the town of Ain Mazer and the injury of several people by fire, according to the same source.