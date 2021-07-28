Tunisia: Kef - Fires Ravage Sakiet Sidi Youssef Forests

28 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Several forest fires have ravaged the mountains of Sakiet Sidi Youssef (Governorate of Kef) causing human and material damage in affected villages.

In a statement to TAP, the district head of forests in Sakiet Sidi Youssef, Samir Souleiman said that the situation remains "critical", stressing that the forest centre in Ain Nesma was destroyed by the fires.

From the Algerian forests, the fires have spread into the Tunisian forests causing the loss of livestock, the destruction of more than 10 homes in the town of Ain Mazer and the injury of several people by fire, according to the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X