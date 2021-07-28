Tunisia: "356 Thousand Covid-19 Vaccine Doses to Be Delivered to Tunisia, Shortly" (Who's Souteyrand)

Tunis/Tunisia — 156 thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 200 thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered shortly to Tunisia as part of the COVAX initiative, Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Tunisia Yves Souteyrand said Wednesday.

At a meeting held Wednesday with Acting Health Minister Mohamed Trabelsi, the WHO official voiced the organisation's readiness to continue supporting Tunisia in the implementation of its strategy to counter the COVID-19.

On this occasion, he announced a new donation programme of 4 oxygen generators and 240 oxygen cylinders for health facilities nationwide, as well as screening equipment for the Pasteur Institute and 5 million medical face masks to be delivered to Tunisia during the first week of August.

The meeting further helped review the cooperation fields between the health sector and the WHO, notably in terms of fighting the spread of COVID-19, reflected through the medical aid and individual protection equipment provided for the health staff.