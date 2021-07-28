Tunisia: Tokyo 2021 Olympics - Weightlifter Karim Ben Henia Finishes 6th

28 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian weightlifter Karem Ben Henia ended his participation 6th in the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games in the (73kg category) Wednesday in the 6th place out of 14 competitors, after lifting a total of 338 kg, or 153 in the snatch and 185 in the clean and jerk.

