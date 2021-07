Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 death count for July stands at 3,973 and is the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic in Tunisia on March 2020, data on the monthly number of deaths published Tuesday by the Health Ministry reads.

However, the incidence rate reported in July posted a drop after reaching its peak end of June and early July, surpassing 37%, against 26.34% on July 26.

3,960 infections and 59 fatalities were logged on July 26, while the number of recoveries rose to 12,822.