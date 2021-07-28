Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Twenty-two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Anseba, Northern Red Sea, Gash Barka, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, ten patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Keren (4) and Geleb (2); Anseba Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Nakfa (1) and Massawa (1); Northern Red Sea Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (1) and Aligider (1); Gash Barka Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Segeneity (1) and Mendefera (1); Southern Region.

On the other hand, thirty patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, a 70-year old patient in Anseba Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,378 while the number of deaths has risen to 34.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,539.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

28 July 2021