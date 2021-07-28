Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

28 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Twenty-two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Anseba, Northern Red Sea, Gash Barka, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, ten patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Centers in Keren (4) and Geleb (2); Anseba Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Nakfa (1) and Massawa (1); Northern Red Sea Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (1) and Aligider (1); Gash Barka Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Segeneity (1) and Mendefera (1); Southern Region.

On the other hand, thirty patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, a 70-year old patient in Anseba Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,378 while the number of deaths has risen to 34.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,539.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

28 July 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X