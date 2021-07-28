Africa: Pandemic Takes Its Toll On Athletes' Mental Health At Olympic Games

28 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Elaine Lies

Isolation and the absence of family and friends have taken a toll on athletes' mental health at the Tokyo Olympics, with some struggling to cope with the challenges posed by the pandemic while carrying their country's hopes on the global sports stage.

After her stunning exit from the women's gymnastics team event on Tuesday, Simone Biles said she felt she had been carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders. That burden seems to have been exacerbated by a year of grief, loss and restrictions tied to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Usually you hang out in the village, all that stuff," Biles said. "It does suck when you feel the weight of the world. There are no outlets with the amount of training that we do."

Athletes have seen their pre-Olympic training disrupted by lockdowns and restricted access to athletic facilities, and the postponement of the Games fuelled concern about qualification schedules and the ability to travel internationally without contracting the virus.

Their families and friends can't cheer for them in the stands in Tokyo and their movements are heavily restricted.

The pandemic prompted the US women's gymnastics team to steer clear of the bustle of the athletes' village and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appalls' South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X