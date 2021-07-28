South Africa: Granting Freedom - the Public Demand for Social Protection

28 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

While short-term measures to cushion the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic are welcome, South Africans want policy interventions to ease poverty and inequality.

Carin Runciman is the Director of the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg (UJ). Benjamin Roberts is a Research Director and Coordinator of the South African Social Attitudes Survey (SASAS) in the Developmental, Capable and Ethical State (DCES) research division, Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC). Gary Pienaar is a Senior Research Manager at the DCES, HSRC. Yul Derek Davids is a Chief Research Specialist at the DCES, HSRC. Narnia Bohler-Muller is the Division Executive of the DCES, HSRC. Kate Alexander holds the South African Research Chair in Social Change, UJ. Rofhatutshedzwa Ramaswiela is an Honours intern on the project and is currently completing her degree in Sociology at UJ.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the reintroduction of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant and indicated that the government is considering the introduction of a basic income grant (BIG). These announcements follow the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. While the drivers of the turmoil are multidimensional, one clear factor was the worsening poverty and hunger that has occurred under the Covid-19 pandemic.

The termination...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X