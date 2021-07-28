South Africa: Deputy Minister Buti Manamela Holds Backchat Session On Youth Skills and Unemployment , 29 Jul

28 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Mr Buti Manamela (MP) together with Service SETA will host a BackChat Session with various representatives from government, private, and business sectors on finding practical solutions to address the increasing youth unemployment and youth skills in our country.

BackChat sessions are an initiative of Deputy Minister Manamela to provide a platform for unmediated conversations between university scholars, writers, activists, policy makers, academia, students, business leaders and government. The intention is to raise awareness and encourage robust conversation among participants, and to give them an opportunity for their voices to be heard.

A diverse group of panellists will provide insight to the various areas of discussion and will lead a meaningful dialogue to seek actionable solutions. Panel members expected to address the audience include:

Mr Buti Manamela: Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation

Ms Nomalungelo Gina: Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

Dr Padi Lehohla: Former Statistician General - StatsSA

Mr Wassim Carrim: CEO, National Youth Development Agency

Mr Sandile Zungu: President of Black Business Council

Mr Kgotso Maja: CEO of Wallstreet Afreeka

Ms Lindiwe Matladi: CEO of Africa Teen Geeks

Ms Joy Maimela - National Coordinator of the African National Congress NYTT

Mr Rudi Dicks: Project Management Office in the Presidency

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 29 July 2021

Time: 17:30 to 19:30

Venue: Register here: https://teams.microsoft.com/registration/ZlzP5vzC0k6Q7iOuGR9ohQ,S3YZQqY-hke2lbESpBw-Dw,WAJc6ER9W0eRovb18F35iA,kn6BDigtR0CH9dzC7apB3w,IaOpH7SWfEKWADPMmaQAmg,ltrUaCXeVUKzHHf5wCz6Xw?mode=read&tenantId=e6cf5c66-c2fc-4ed2-90ee-23ae191f6885&skipauthstrap=1

