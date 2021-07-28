South Africa: MEC Tertuis Simmers On De Novo Rectification Housing Project

28 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape Minister of Human Settlements, Tertuis Simmers says he is pleased to note how the De Novo rectification housing project, in Stellenbosch, is making a tangible difference in the lives of the people of this neighbourhood

Minister Simmers visited the area yesterday and was accompanied by the Executive Mayor of the Stellenbosch Municipality, Advocate Gesie van Deventer. Together they met with the community leadership while also visiting and engaging with a number of residents in the area.

This community is seeing 74 houses which were in a dilapidated state, being transformed into liveable, safe and dignified dwellings. To date, 29 houses have been rectified at a cost of approximately R 15 million. Amongst others, the rectification of these homes includes structural repairs, concrete pinning, the fitting of new roofs and ceilings, new doors, new windows and window frames, new tiles, showers, kitchen sinks and cupboards.

Minister Simmers said: "The gratitude on the faces of the beneficiaries brings me great joy, as they all agreed about the positive change that this will bring to their lives. It is engagements and moments such as these that humbles and encourages me to continue serving our people."

I'm also pleased that as part of the long-term plan for this project, it is envisaged that an additional 300 new fully subsidised/ Breaking New Ground (BNG) housing opportunities would be incorporated. This will ensure that more people have an opportunity to have their own roof over their heads. The establishment of a Child Care Village is also part of this plan."

Hilton Williams (45) and Chantel Williams (40) who is husband and wife and part of the first group of beneficiaries says: "We're truly lost for words and just grateful. Our home was unstable as both walls and the floor were cracked. We could actually see through the wall. We're very happy that our home is fully liveable."

"As the Western Cape Government, we remain committed to accelerating human settlement delivery, while promoting social inclusion through the development of integrated, resilient, safe and sustainable human settlements in an open opportunity society," added Simmers.

