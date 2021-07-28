Nigerian Court Frees El-Zakzaky, Wife - Says They Have No Case to Answer

Daily Trust
Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria
28 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The judge, Gideon Kurada, upheld the no-case submission filed by Mr El-Zakzaky and his wife.

A Kaduna State High Court has freed the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife Zinatu.

In a ruling that lasted over eight hours, on Wednesday, the judge, Gideon Kurada, upheld the no-case submission filed by Mr El-Zakzaky and his wife.

The ruling was delivered behind closed doors and journalists were not allowed inside the courtroom.

One of the cleric's lawyers told reporters that the court set Mr El-Zakzaky free.

The couple have been standing trial in the court for the past four years on an eight-count charge of culpable homicide, disruption of public peace and unlawful assembly among others levelled against them by the Kaduna State Government.

The government accused them of being responsible for the death of a soldier when soldiers massacred over 300 protesting Shiites in December 2015.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appalls' South Africa
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X