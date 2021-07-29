Nigeria: 169 Killed, 191 Hospitalised As Cholera Ravages Kano LGAs

28 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

The death toll of persons who lost their lives to the Cholera outbreak that ravages 41 out of 44 Local Government areas of Kano State has risen to 169.

The Director of Public Health, Kano State Ministry of Health, Dr Ashiru Rajab who confirmed this in an interview with newsmen said the casualties were recorded within the last three months in the state.

Dr Rajab said about 191 persons affected were currently receiving treatments in various health facilities in the state.

The Director was also quick to say the government is working tirelessly to arrest and address the situation.

According to him, "We have recorded 5,221 cases in the last three months. About 4,860 were treated and discharged. Currently, we have 191 active cases in different facilities across the State, while 169 deaths were recorded across the 41 Local Government Areas of the state.

"Kano State Government had embarked on massive sensitization and enlightenment campaign to the general populace especially the Rural Dwellers on measures needed to be implored in maintaining environmental and personal hygiene to avoid outbreaks.

"Similarly, the Government had provided the needed medications such as fluids, drugs and other essential facilities in government hospitals geared towards addressing the menace," Dr Rajab however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X