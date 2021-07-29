Nigeria: 169 Killed, 191 Hospitalised As Cholera Ravages Kano LGAs

The death toll of persons who lost their lives to the Cholera outbreak that ravages 41 out of 44 Local Government areas of Kano State has risen to 169.

The Director of Public Health, Kano State Ministry of Health, Dr Ashiru Rajab who confirmed this in an interview with newsmen said the casualties were recorded within the last three months in the state.

Dr Rajab said about 191 persons affected were currently receiving treatments in various health facilities in the state.

The Director was also quick to say the government is working tirelessly to arrest and address the situation.

According to him, "We have recorded 5,221 cases in the last three months. About 4,860 were treated and discharged. Currently, we have 191 active cases in different facilities across the State, while 169 deaths were recorded across the 41 Local Government Areas of the state.

"Kano State Government had embarked on massive sensitization and enlightenment campaign to the general populace especially the Rural Dwellers on measures needed to be implored in maintaining environmental and personal hygiene to avoid outbreaks.

"Similarly, the Government had provided the needed medications such as fluids, drugs and other essential facilities in government hospitals geared towards addressing the menace," Dr Rajab however stated.

