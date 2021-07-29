Nigeria: UN Mounts Pressure On Govt to Conduct Census - NPC Official

The Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission (NPC), representing Cross River State, retired Navy Captain Charles Ogwa, has disclosed that the body is under pressure from the United Nations and other international groups to conduct another census after 16 years.

At a news conference in Calabar on Wednesday to announce the commencement of Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in Calabar Municipality, which could not be completed earlier due to issues, Ogwa said the pressures from the international bodies showed how important Nigeria is and the need for accurate census records.

According to the population boss, the president was moved following the calls and had looked into their proposals, indicating that the actual census will hold in the country soon.

"Frequently, the Commission is inundated by calls from the UN and other bodies for them to have an accurate population of the country.

"As you know, a census is supposed to be conducted every ten years. But this is 16 years. We are happy that the president has looked at the proposals we submitted.

"We plead that this exercise, which the president has now given approval to their proposal for the census to be conducted, is very important and needs all critical stakeholders to give supports," he said.

Ogwa also disclosed that NPC had deployed most modern technologies to conduct both EAD as well as upcoming census, to completely eliminate double counting.

Ogwa confirmed that the final phase of EAD would hold from 28 July 2021 in Calabar Municipality for 28 days.