Nigeria: Over 80% of Nigerians Reject Scrapping of NYSC - Report

28 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

No fewer than 83 percent of Nigerians have voted against the scrapping of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), a report released by a data bank and research organisation, NOIPolls has shown.

Daily Trust reports that a bill seeking scrapping of the scheme, which was sponsored by a member of the House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, had scaled second reading at the lower chamber before it was finally dropped.

Prominent Nigerians including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Sa'ad Abubakar III, had expressed their displeasure over the move to scrap the one-year mandatory scheme which they said had fostered the nation's unity and strengthened ties among Nigerians.

Speaking on the bill before it was dropped, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said there was no reason to abolish the NYSC, stressing that "Just as there's no price for security, there is also no price for unity, and the NYSC defines the unity of Nigeria."

However, the report, a copy of which was made available to Daily Trust by the organisation's Communication Officer, Nelly Ohuche, revealed that 80 percent of Nigerians who do not support the scrapping of the scheme, believe that it encourages cultural integration in the country.

It further indicated that while 27 percent considers it to be an avenue for exposure and self-development, 17 percent believe it helps the youths in various ways.

On the other hand, out of Nigerians who support the scrapping of the scheme, 56 percent based their reason mostly on current security challenges in the country.

The report partly added, "A majority of the respondents (57 percent) agreed with the government's use of corps members as Adhoc electoral officers during elections in the country.

"On the other hand, 32 percent of the respondents disagreed with the government's use of corps members as Adhoc staff whereas 11 percent were indifferent."

