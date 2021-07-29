Cote d'Ivoire: Ivorian Fintech Julaya Raises $2m to Digitize Business Payments in Francophone Africa

28 July 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

There are over 1 billion mobile money accounts globally. Africa leads the way in transaction value and volume thanks to M-Pesa, largely used in East Africa. Other regions across the continent are also growing fast.

In 2019, West Africa reported the most live mobile money services in any region, with 56 million active accounts. In Ivory Coast, one of Francophone Africa's largest mobile money markets, 75% of the population own a mobile money account, compared to 20% who own bank accounts. The difference is staggering and clearly shows the region's huge appetite for the service.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

