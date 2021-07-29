Kenya: KWS Captures Stray Lion in Rongai, Returns It to Nairobi Park

28 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A team of rangers and veterinary officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) safely evacuated a sub-adult stray lion from Ongata Rongai on the outskirts of Nairobi.

The lion was stuck between a concrete wall and iron sheets.

The wildlife agency said the animal was examined by the veterinary team before it was returned to the Nairobi National Park.

Cases of wild animals, especially lions, being spotted in public areas within Nairobi and its environs have been common in the recent past.

Lions have often found their way out of the park which is considered one of Nairobi's centres of attraction being the only such facility located within a city worldwide.

Conversation experts have linked the trend to enchrochement of wildlife corridors.

