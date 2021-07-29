Rwanda: Tokyo 2020 - Muvunyi Targets Medals At Tokyo Paralympics

28 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwandan Paralympian Hermas Cliff Muvunyi has vowed to go for a medal at the forthcoming 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games slated for August 24 to September 5 in Japan.

The 32-year-old athlete competes in 5000 and 1000 meter races, and this will be the third time he is going to participate in the Paralympic Games.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, Muvunyi said that he will put in a lot of effort to perform well in Tokyo.

"I understand this is the best time for me to win a medal in the Paralympic games. I have gained valuable experience," he said.

The Paralympic games are an international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities.

While they usually take place after every four years, due to Covid-19, the 2020 edition of the games was postponed to this year.

In the competition, Rwanda will be represented by only three athletes: Muvunyi, Claudine Uwitije who plays shot-put, and the national sitting volleyball team.

Muvunyi is the most decorated Paralympic player in Rwanda. He won gold medals in the T46 men's 400 category at the 2011 Maputo All-Africa Games and the 2015 Brazzaville All-Africa Games.

He also won a gold medal at the 2013 Jeux de la Francophonie and struck bronze at the Marrakech Meeting Competition, after clocking 51 seconds and three microseconds in the T46 men's 400m category.

