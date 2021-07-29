Rwanda: Defender Mutsinzi in Belgium for Pro Trials

ANGE Mutsinzi left the country for Belgium on Tuesday, July 27, for Belgium where he will undergo trials with top tier side Oud - Heverlee Leuven.

The centre-back, who helped local giants APR to two league league titles unbeaten in the last two seasons, will spend two weeks with Oud - Heverlee Leuven before the club decides whether to sign him or not.

Previously, the 23-year-old featured for AS Muhanga and Rayon Sports in the Rwanda Premier League.

He also plays for the national team Amavubi since 2018.