Rwanda: Defender Mutsinzi in Belgium for Pro Trials

28 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

ANGE Mutsinzi left the country for Belgium on Tuesday, July 27, for Belgium where he will undergo trials with top tier side Oud - Heverlee Leuven.

The centre-back, who helped local giants APR to two league league titles unbeaten in the last two seasons, will spend two weeks with Oud - Heverlee Leuven before the club decides whether to sign him or not.

JUST IN: APR FC defender Ange Mutsinzi on Tuesday evening departed for Belgium where he is set for two-week pro trials at top flight side Oud-Heverlee Leuven. The 23-year-old has been plying his trade at the army side for the past two seasons. pic.twitter.com/JH68RdbTsc

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) July 28, 2021

Previously, the 23-year-old featured for AS Muhanga and Rayon Sports in the Rwanda Premier League.

He also plays for the national team Amavubi since 2018.

