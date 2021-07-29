Rwanda: Seven Arrested Over Fraudulent Crimes

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has paraded before the media seven people accused of committing three separate fraud-related crimes.

The group was paraded on July 28, at the Metropolitan Police Headquarters in Remera, Gasabo District following separate operations that led to their arrests.

The suspects are accused of forming a criminal gang, using forged documents and defrauding businesses and people, Thierry Murangira, RIB spokesperson said.

Murangira said that the suspects identify a business they will defraud and then gather sufficient information about it.

One of the suspects who is said to be the group leader narrated how the plot was hatched. They made contact with their prey, ordered for goods worth Rwf6 million, but paid Rwf400,000. They then forged the bank slip to prove they had wired the Rwf6 million to the seller's bank account.

They sent the forged bank slip via WhatsApp and the seller delivered the goods without verifying whether the money had indeed been deposited in the bank.

Evariste Minani, one of the people who bought some of the stolen goods said; "when they reached out to me, I bought the goods without knowing they were stolen items."

Minani regrets not to have been vigilant because the goods were very cheap and cautioned other businesses to be aware of potential fraudsters.

"After giving them the products, we checked on the company's account and realized there was no money deposited and then alerted the police," said Solange Mutesi, the owner of the stolen goods.

As the investigations continue, Murangira advised sellers to watchful

He also urged sellers to always check if they received money before giving out their products.