Rwanda: More Rwandan Peacekeepers in South Sudan Get UN Medals

Rwandan peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMISS) have been decorated with UN medals in recognition of their contribution to maintain peace and stability in their respective areas of deployment after almost a year of duty.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, July 28 at Tomping base in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

While delivering his remarks, Major General Main Ullah Chowdhury, the Deputy Force Commander who presided over the awarding ceremony hailed the Rwandan officers for their contribution to peacekeeping in South Sudan.

"We recognize the Rwandan battalion for the noble service to the people of South Sudan. Rwandan troops have demonstrated capability to adapt to the changing nature of operations. I also emphasize the role of female peacekeepers which is commendable," he noted.

The Rwandan peacekeepers who were rewarded - also referred to as Rwanbatt-1 have conducted numerous operations since their deployment in the region last year on August 13.

The activities include security patrols and protection of civilians including rescue operations; protection of national and international humanitarian actors and conducting various civic activities in support of the local population, according to a statement.

Rwanbatt-1 acting Commanding Officer, Maj Aimé Uwimana thanked the leadership of UNMISS, the Government of South Sudan and other stakeholders for their support and cooperation.

The development comes after Rwanda has been commended for being among the world's largest and capable peacekeepers.

Today, more than 5,000 Rwandan troops, police, experts, and advisors provide critical support to peacekeeping missions including; MINUSCA (Central African Republic), UNMISS (South Sudan), and UNISFA (Abei Region).

Rwanda was also part of UNAMID in Sudan's Darfur region until it completed its drawdown in June this year.