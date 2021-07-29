Rwanda: Nyinawumuntu Named U20 National Women Football Team Coach

Veteran coach and the technical director Grace Nyinawumuntu of the Paris Saint-Germain Academy in Rwanda has been appointed head coach of the U-20 national women's football team.

The U-20 qualified to the second round of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers following the withdrawal of the First-Round opponent South Sudan.

The tournament will take place in Costa Rica in 2022.

As a result, Rwanda will take on Ethiopia in the second round of the African Qualifiers. The first leg will take place between 23 to 25 September 2021 in Rwanda while the second leg will be played in Ethiopia between 7 to 9 October 2021.

In a bid to prepare for the FIFA U-20 Women's world Cup Costa Rica in 2022, the Rwanda Federation Football has named the Technical Staff that will prepare team.

Nyinawumuntu became the first Rwandan female professional football coach in 2008 after getting a Level B license certificate from Germany and is also the first Rwandan woman to become an international referee.

She played in the first national women's team in 2009 although the team never played in major competitions and became the team's head coach in January 2014.

The technical staff include Nyinawumuntu Marie Grace, Head Coach, Consolée Mukashema, (1st Assistant Coach), Théogenie Mukamusonera, (2nd Assistant Coach), Claude Maniraguha, (Goalkeepers Coach), Gustave Barihe, (Fitness Coach), Jennifer Ujeneza, (1st Physiotherapist), Cécile Akayezu, (2nd Physiotherapist), Scovia Kabanyana, (Team Manager), Dr. Honorine Umucyo Ntidendereza, (Team Doctor) and Ange Uwase, Kit Manager.