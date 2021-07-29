Zambia: Finalists Announced for 2021 P3 Impact Award

document

The Office of Global Partnerships at the U.S. Department of State, Concordia , and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society announce the finalists for the 2021 P3 Impact Award . The Award recognizes exemplary public-private partnerships (P3s) that provide solutions to pressing issues in areas such as promoting an equitable economic recovery from COVID-19, improving access to education and quality healthcare, and utilizing emerging technology to improve lives while tackling the climate crisis.

An independent and diverse judging committee selected the following five finalists for the 2021 Award based on the operational structure, measurable social impact, financial sustainability, innovation, and scalability of the partnerships:

100,000 Strong in the Americas Innovation Fund - Latin America & the Caribbean

The 100,000 Strong in the Americas (100K) Innovation Fund is an impactful and durable hemisphere-wide education initiative that catalyzes student development and mobility across the Americas, builds institutional capacity, and expands inter-regional partnerships. The 100K Strong Innovation Fund is a public-private partnership created in 2013 by then White House National Security Council, the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, Partners of the Americas, and NAFSA: Association of International Educators. It was scaled by creating dynamic regional, resilient public-private partnerships across sectors to inspire new higher education partnerships and increase the number and diversity of students in the Americas who have access to innovative exchange and training opportunities.

Beyond Extraction: Economic Opportunities in Mining Communities - Brazil, Chile & Peru

TechnoServe, Anglo American, and the Inter-American Development Bank are collaborating in a regional, tripartite public-private partnership to catalyze locally adapted economic development for communities surrounding Anglo American's mining operations in Brazil, Chile, and Peru. Taking an ecosystems approach and leveraging opportunities in the mining value chain, Beyond Extraction has worked with national and local governments, the private sector, and civil society to support more inclusive and diversified local economies in these communities through enterprise, workforce, and value-chain development.

Cambodia Rural Sanitation Development Impact Bond - Cambodia

In November 2019, the Stone Family Foundation, U.S. Agency for International Development, and iDE collaboratively launched the Cambodia Rural Sanitation Development Impact Bond (DIB) partnership. The first of its kind in the water and sanitation sector, the DIB combines private and public capital with on-the-ground implementation expertise to help eradicate open defecation in Cambodia and accelerate the Royal Government of Cambodia's efforts to reach universal sanitation. The DIB's four-year objective is to help 1,600 villages across six provinces in Cambodia achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, and aims to develop market-based solutions that will contribute to universal sanitation coverage in six provinces (Svay Rieng, Kandal, Prey Veng, Kampong Thom, Siem Reap and Oddar Meanchey)--reducing stunting among children and preventing the spread of disease and contamination of drinking water.

Salud Mesoamerica Initiative - Central America and the State of Chiapas, Mexico

The Salud Mesoamerica Initiative is a public-private partnership between the Inter-American Development Bank, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Carlos Slim Foundation, the Governments of Canada and Spain, and seven Central American countries, and Mexico. It was created in 2011 to reduce health inequities and to support participating countries in their pursuit of achieving the Millennium Development Goals and Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on reaching 1.8 million women and children living among the poorest 20% of the population in Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, and the state of Chiapas, Mexico.

Standard Microgrid (SMG) and Zambian Rural Electrification Authority (REA) - Zambia

Through collaborative partnership, Standard Microgrid and Zambian Rural Electrification Authority have launched a new business model in Zambia that is community-managed and considered an off-grid micro utility business which can be implemented in rural settings throughout Africa. It entails individuals designing their own power subscriptions in accordance with the appliances they need, when they need them, and how much they are willing to pay.

The winner of the P3 Impact Award will be announced at the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit , taking place the week of September 20, 2021. Stakeholders representing the finalists will showcase their partnership before judges and an in-person and digital audience. Judges will evaluate each partnership based on the strength of cross-sector collaboration, measurable impact, economic and social benefits, innovation, financial effectiveness, and scalability.

For further information, please contact the Office of Global Partnerships at partnerships@state.gov or visit https://www.state.gov/s/partnerships.

