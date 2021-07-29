Kenya: Two Rivers Hosts Inaugural Somali Cultural Festival

Monday 19th July through to Sunday 25th July 2021, Two Rivers hosted their first Somali Cultural Festival. An energetic seven-day celebration of Eid-al-Adha, a holy day that honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael and the Kenya Somali community.

During the jam-packed week, Somali culture was honoured through food, fashion, art, dance and music, truly showcasing the Somali spirit. The festival brought together visitors from all regions of the country including Isiolo Deputy Governor, Hon. Simba Gulleid, Fazul Mohammed, Captain Mohamed and Cabinet secretary for Sports and Culture, AMB. Amina Mohammed.

Centum Group CEO, Dr. James Mworia welcomed guests to the festival inviting the Somali community to explore and be part of the larger Two Rivers development. "I see no better-fitting place to host the Somali Cultural festival, than Two Rivers. " said Sam Kariuki, Managing Director, Centum Real Estate.

"It is wonderful to see the diversity at Two Rivers here today, a reminder of how much we can achieve when we come together. I remember the vision the Late Dr.Chris Kirubi had for this mall; a vision of unity and cohesion. This event is long overdue and I hope that we can have it twice every year to celebrate our two Eids," said Amb (Dr.) Amina Mohamed, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Culture and Heritage.

The highlight of the Festival had to be the performances by Xariir Ahmed, Hassan Gantaal, Suldaan Seeraar, Khadar Keyow, and Kiin Jamac.