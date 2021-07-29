Kenya: So Near Yet So Far Once Again for Malkia As They Lose to Korea

27 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Once again, national women's volleyball team Malkia Strikers showed a superb performance at the Olympics in Tokyo, coming inches close to their first ever set win at the Games, but losing, this time to Korea Republic.

In a same case different day story, just as they did in the first match against hosts Japan, Malkia pushed their opponents but once again lost the tie on straight sets.

The African volleyball queens lost the opening set 25-14 but showed improved performances in the second and third set. They lost the second set 25-22 and were so close to win their first ever set at the Olympics in the third, but ended up losing 26-24.

Sharon Chepchumba once again starred for Kenya collecting 14 points while Leonida Kasaya had 11.

-More to follow

Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

