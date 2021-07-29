Rwanda: Sitting Volleyball - Rwanda Drawn in Pool B for Paralympic Games

27 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The national women's sitting volleyball team has been drawn in Group B at the forthcoming 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The 16th edition of the world's biggest sporting event for athletes with disabilities takes place from August 24 to September 5 in Japan.

A total of 4,400 athletes will participate in 22 disciplines and compete in 539 medal rounds.

Rwanda have been pooled alongside USA, China and Russia.

Las week, the national team started a residential training camp, at Five to Five Hotel. On August 14, the national team will fly to Okinawa where they will continue their training before entering the Olympic Village on August 20, where they will spend the rest of their stay during the Paralympic Games.

Coach Jean-Marie Vianney Nsengiyumva said the team will have a week of intensive training in the Japanese district of Okinawa, before joining the Olympic village.

Rwanda qualified for the Paralympic Games in the women's sitting volleyball for second consecutive time in 2019 after beating Egypt in Kigali to retain the African Championship.

Rwanda became the first Sub-Saharan women's team in history, in any sport, to compete at the Paralympic Games at Rio 2016. They have already qualified for their second consecutive Paralympics at Tokyo 2020.

Squad

Claudine Bazubagira, Carine Kwizera, Liliane Mukobwankawe, Alice Musabyemariya, Sandrine Nyirambarushimana, Solange Nyiraneza, Agnès Nyiranshimiyimana, Claudine Murebwayire, Clementine Umutoni, Hosiana Mulisa, Chantal Mutuyimana and Louise Mugirwanake.

Pool A: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Italy

Pool B: USA, China, Russia and Rwanda

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X