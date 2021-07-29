Rwanda: Sitting Volleyball - Rwanda Drawn in Pool B for Paralympic Games

The national women's sitting volleyball team has been drawn in Group B at the forthcoming 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The 16th edition of the world's biggest sporting event for athletes with disabilities takes place from August 24 to September 5 in Japan.

A total of 4,400 athletes will participate in 22 disciplines and compete in 539 medal rounds.

Rwanda have been pooled alongside USA, China and Russia.

Las week, the national team started a residential training camp, at Five to Five Hotel. On August 14, the national team will fly to Okinawa where they will continue their training before entering the Olympic Village on August 20, where they will spend the rest of their stay during the Paralympic Games.

Coach Jean-Marie Vianney Nsengiyumva said the team will have a week of intensive training in the Japanese district of Okinawa, before joining the Olympic village.

Rwanda qualified for the Paralympic Games in the women's sitting volleyball for second consecutive time in 2019 after beating Egypt in Kigali to retain the African Championship.

Rwanda became the first Sub-Saharan women's team in history, in any sport, to compete at the Paralympic Games at Rio 2016. They have already qualified for their second consecutive Paralympics at Tokyo 2020.

Squad

Claudine Bazubagira, Carine Kwizera, Liliane Mukobwankawe, Alice Musabyemariya, Sandrine Nyirambarushimana, Solange Nyiraneza, Agnès Nyiranshimiyimana, Claudine Murebwayire, Clementine Umutoni, Hosiana Mulisa, Chantal Mutuyimana and Louise Mugirwanake.

Pool A: Japan, Canada, Brazil and Italy

Pool B: USA, China, Russia and Rwanda