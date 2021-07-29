Rwanda: Ferwafa Pays U.S.$119,000 to Former Marketing Manager Dufourg After Court Order

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has paid $119,000 to Jerome Dofourg, their former Head of Marketing and Communications after an order from the court of appeal.

It is understood that Dufourg worked for the money in 2015 when assisted Ferwafa to sell the TV rights of the local football league to Azam TV, a deal from which he had to earn a 5 percent commission, but unfortunately, he did not get it.

This prompted him to sue the football governing body, lodging a case against them at the Nyarugenge Intermediate Court in September 2018.

He won the case, but Ferwafa appealed to the High Court, which, in March this year delivered its verdict, ordering Ferwafa to pay Dufourg $119,000, an amount that includes Rwf2,190,000 for illegal contract termination, among some other fees that amount to about Rwf 8 million.

Times Sport has learned that Ferwafa made the payment on July 14. In a comment, Dufourg said he was happy with the court's ruling:

"First of all, I have to thank my lawyers for all the hard work he has put in this task - but they do not want to be named in the media. It was not easy. Both lawyers were seconding each other depending on the elements we had in hands and have been amazing in the end," he said.