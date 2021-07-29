Rwanda, Malawi Sign Extradition Treaty

27 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

Rwanda Police and Malawi Police Service (MPS) have signed an extradition treaty that will enable both countries to surrender suspected criminals for prosecution to each other.

The treaty was signed on Monday, July 26, during an ongoing weeklong visit of Rwanda's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dan Munyuza, to Malawi to the invitation of his counterpart Dr. George Kainja.

This is part of the effort between the two forces to re-commit in enforcing cooperation and explore more areas of partnership against transnational organised crimes.

"In March 2019 we had a bilateral meeting in Lilongwe which culminated into the signing of a memorandum of understanding to formalise our working relationship in joint training, operations, tracking and exchange of criminals, combating terrorism, and cybercrimes," said Munyuza.

He said the treaty entails that no person can commit a crime in Rwanda and find safety in Malawi and vice versa.

Dr. Kainja said it is timely since the two countries have similar crime threats.

"We have looked at how best we can combat terrorism and share intelligence information to deter extremism like in the case of Mozambique," he said. "We have also deepened our cooperation in training through exchange programmes."

Of Rwandans that seek refugee or asylum in Malawi, Munyuza told media that Rwanda is a peaceful and secure country.

"Whoever wants to return home is welcome and those wishing to stay in Malawi and do business are free to do so," he said.

Dr. Kainja said: "What I can say is that when I visited Rwanda in June, I observed that Rwanda is a peaceful country."

He disclosed that the two countries have deepened cooperation in training through exchange programmes.

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has previously offered slots at the National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District for Malawi Police Service.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

