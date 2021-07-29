Rwanda: Global Summit Seeks U.S.$5 Billion for Education in Wake of Covid-19

Rwanda is to join the rest of the world for a global summit that will discuss fresh strategies to raise $5 billion needed to give at least 175 million children the opportunity to learn.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State in Charge of Primary and Secondary Education, Gaspard Twagirayezu, on July 27, during a virtual discussion ahead of the summit.

The summit is seen as a key moment for the global community to support quality education for all children.

"In Rwanda, girls' education is central to our strategy at all levels. Through our girls' education policy, we want to improve access, retention, completion, and achievement at all levels of education," Twagirayezu said.

The Global Partnership for Education Summit (GPE) scheduled for July 28 and 29, in London, will be hosted by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

It will bring together global leaders to fundraise for education and seek political commitment from governments to priorities financing for the sector, which is facing enormous pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This discussion is an opportunity to look at what we have done," Twagirayezu said, adding "but also acknowledge that we still have work to do to ensure that our school environments are welcoming for girls and eliminate other social factors that keep them out of school and away from opportunities."

He added: "Let us remember that the work to further girls' education and child safeguarding requires all of us to get involved. Mothers, fathers, boys, and girls themselves, teachers, and community leaders. We are all invited to play our part."