Uganda: Govt Clears Organisations to Import Covid-19 Vaccines

28 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Tonny Abet

The Ministry of Health has permitted private organisations to procure Covid-19 vaccines to immunise their staff.

Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, in a televised address to the nation yesterday said only vaccines from reliable sources will be allowed.

Process

Dr Aceng said procured vaccines will go through the National Medical Stores (NMS) which has well established cold chain for proper handling of the vaccines.

"Organisations that may wish to procure vaccines and vaccinate their staff at no cost will be allowed to do so through the National Medical Stores (NMS) and from reliable sources. This is to ensure quality, safety and maintain the cold chain. The Ministry of Health will allocate health workers to carry out the vaccination," she said.

The vaccines currently approved by the Ministry of Health for emergency use in the country include AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer BioNTech, Sinovac, Sinopharm, Sputnik V, Sputnik Lite, Moderna. Since March 10 when Covid-19 vaccination started in the country, only 1.1 million people have been inoculated against the plan to vaccinate 22 million to safely reopen the economy.

The minister has repeatedly said government is struggling to access vaccines due to high global demand and hoarding of vaccines by developed countries.

"Regarding the purely private sector for sale of vaccines to the general population - this channel is important to increase access to vaccination. However, the risks associated with fake vaccines and exploitation of the population are high," Dr Aceng said.

Issue

She, however, said the vaccine manufacturers are reluctant to supply to the private sector due to the need to indemnify themselves against litigation in the event of side effects.

"Government is critically studying and assessing the private sector companies that have expressed interest on their capacity to handle and dispense vaccines, and the cold chain. Furthermore, Ministry of Health is working with the Medical Council in concluding modalities on the regulation of prices of vaccines and other Covid-19 related services. In due course, the Ministry of Health will inform the public on which private sector institutions may carry out vaccination," Dr Aceng said.

This reporter couldn't readily find the list of companies that have expressed interest to procure vaccines.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X