Uganda: Covid - Uganda Registers Over 6,000 Recoveries in Five Days

28 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Nobert Atukunda

Uganda has registered 6,665 Covid recoveries in five days, according to the Ministry of Health data recorded between July 21 and July 25.

This brings the cumulative recoveries to 78,415 and deaths to 2,590.

The ministry data also indicates that there has been a reduction in the numbers of positive cases registered. The trend started on June 30, following the imposed lockdown. Since June 30, an average of 295 confirmed cases are registered per day. However, some sections of the public say this could be due to the reduced samples tested.

Dr Ruth Jane Aceng, the Health minister, yesterday said although there is a steady drop in the number of Covid cases, mortality continues to occur among the severe and critically-ill patients, who reach hospitals late for treatment.

"On average, 34,247 cases were registered between June 10 and July 26. The highest number of daily hospital admissions for severe and critically-ill patients registered was 204 on June 20, with daily average of 142 patients between June 10 and 30 when the number of confirmed cases started declining. Since then, the average daily admissions stand at 50 patients," Dr Aceng said.

Since March last year, Uganda has registered a cumulative of 92,795 cases.

Dr Monica Musenero, the minister in-charge of Science, Technology and Innovation, who also doubles as senior presidential adviser on epidemics, said whether the lockdown is lifted or not, the public should endeavour to continue observing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

"If any measure is lifted, we (public) need to make sure we continue with the social distancing and other SOPs. We (government) now count on Ugandans in that particular area which is opened to make sure they are observing SOPs," Dr Musenero said.

She added: "Because, if we drive up cases again, we will go back into lockdown. All other countries, when cases go up, you lockdown to bring them down so as to release pressure on the healthcare system and reduce deaths in the population. If partial reopening is done, we don't expect that all measures will be lifted, there are those super spreader activities that may keep closed until we vaccinate the people."

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X