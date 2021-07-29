Uganda: Covid - Uganda Registers Over 6,000 Recoveries in Five Days

Uganda has registered 6,665 Covid recoveries in five days, according to the Ministry of Health data recorded between July 21 and July 25.

This brings the cumulative recoveries to 78,415 and deaths to 2,590.

The ministry data also indicates that there has been a reduction in the numbers of positive cases registered. The trend started on June 30, following the imposed lockdown. Since June 30, an average of 295 confirmed cases are registered per day. However, some sections of the public say this could be due to the reduced samples tested.

Dr Ruth Jane Aceng, the Health minister, yesterday said although there is a steady drop in the number of Covid cases, mortality continues to occur among the severe and critically-ill patients, who reach hospitals late for treatment.

"On average, 34,247 cases were registered between June 10 and July 26. The highest number of daily hospital admissions for severe and critically-ill patients registered was 204 on June 20, with daily average of 142 patients between June 10 and 30 when the number of confirmed cases started declining. Since then, the average daily admissions stand at 50 patients," Dr Aceng said.

Since March last year, Uganda has registered a cumulative of 92,795 cases.

Dr Monica Musenero, the minister in-charge of Science, Technology and Innovation, who also doubles as senior presidential adviser on epidemics, said whether the lockdown is lifted or not, the public should endeavour to continue observing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

"If any measure is lifted, we (public) need to make sure we continue with the social distancing and other SOPs. We (government) now count on Ugandans in that particular area which is opened to make sure they are observing SOPs," Dr Musenero said.

She added: "Because, if we drive up cases again, we will go back into lockdown. All other countries, when cases go up, you lockdown to bring them down so as to release pressure on the healthcare system and reduce deaths in the population. If partial reopening is done, we don't expect that all measures will be lifted, there are those super spreader activities that may keep closed until we vaccinate the people."