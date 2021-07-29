Tanzania: President Samia Launches Military's 10.5bn/ - Centre for Infectious Diseases

28 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan Wednesday inaugurated the Lugalo Hospital Infectious Disease Center (IDC) worth 10.5bn/-.

The IDC project was funded by the German government.

Addressing various officials at the event, President Samia said the construction of the center was a great move towards making the country a medical tourism hub.

"Since we already have the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKIC) plus the newly launched today... . we are almost closer to our goal of turning the Tanzania into health tourism country," Her Excellency said and added:

"I am impressed that the center is not only dealing with the current Covid-19 but also deals with other infectious diseases including Ebola, tuberculosis, HIV-AIDS, Malaria and so forth."

At the event, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo said that the newly launched facility, constructed in collaboration with German Armed Forces Technical Advisory Group (GAFTAG), was completed after eights.

"For the first time the Army hospital has this kind of centre in our country dealing with infectious diseases," the Chief said.

The IDC will operate as a specialized infectious disease centre for both public and military, also it will be a training center for soldiers handling infectious diseases.

Speaking at the event, Germany Ambassador to Tanzania, Regine Hess said she was happy her government had managed to deliver on the promise accordingly.

The Diplomat described the IDC as the state-of-the-art facility with modern labs that will support military operations as well as the neighbouring countries.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News.

