Tanzania: President Samia Receives Covid-19 Jab, Quiets Fears

28 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Emmanuel Mtengwa

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday became the first Tanzanian national to take the Covid-19 vaccine under the government initiative, leading hundreds of high profile officials in the inoculation exercise.

The president received the jab in a live televised event in Dar es Salaam followed by government officials such as the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Chief Justice, Health minister Dorothy Gwajima, former Premier Mizengo Pinda, the CDF General Venance Mabeyo and the IGP Simon Sirro among others.

Speaking before taking the vaccine, President Samia said that the vaccine is safe, and that many Tanzanians have shown their readiness to receive vaccination.

"Many have accepted to be vaccinated while a few have rejected, I have received many messages asking when we will start vaccination. We will make sure that whoever is willing to get vaccinated gets the jab," stressed the head of the state.

She said she was aware that there were some Tanzanians who had taken the vaccine elsewhere due to their travel requirements because without it they would have jeopardized their ability of doing business.

