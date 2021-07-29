Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Billed to Perform At Dubai Expo

29 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

MUSIC superstar Jah Prayzah is set to perform at the multi-billion dollar Dubai Expo 2020.

The innovation fair, initially slated for October 2020, to April 2021 was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai Expo 2021 will run from the 1st of October 2021 to the 31st of March 2022.

Zimbabwe's day has been scheduled for the 14th of March 2022 where Jah Prayzah will showcase at the event themed 'Zimbabwe-the Land of a Great People' which will be attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking at a post cabinet briefing in Harare, Tuesday, Information minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said the Dubai expo will feature arts performances and a showcase of Zimbabwean products.

"Zimbabwe's National Day, at Expo 2020 Dubai, will be celebrated on 14 March, 2022 and will be graced by His Excellency the President.

"Key deliverables will include cultural performances; investment meetings; high level delegations; digital screening of Zimbabwe content and engaging partners and service providers.

"The venue for the Zimbabwe Investment Centre has been booked, and Jah Prayzah will perform at the National Day Celebrations," she said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X