Egypt: ‎ Sisi to Receive S.sudan's Vice President At Etihadya Palace

28 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi will receive Wednesday South Sudan's vice president and his accompanying delegation at Ittihadya Palace, according to Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi.

MENA

