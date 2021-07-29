Egypt: Mashaat - Egypt, S. Sudan Have Many Cooperation Chances‎

28 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of International Cooperation Rania Mashaat said on Wednesday that Egypt is working to support development efforts and joint cooperation fields in all African countries under the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

At a meeting attended by the Egyptian ministers of irrigation, education, higher education and agriculture in preparation for the Egyptian-South Sudanese committee meetings, she added that there are many cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

The two sides will discuss during the committee meetings many issues of common concern that will contribute to enhancing joint cooperation in many fields.

Also, South Sudanese Foreign Minister Beatrice Wani, who is leading her country's delegation to the meetings, expressed appreciation for the warm reception of the delegation in Egypt.

She added that the committee meetings will contribute to pushing up relations between the two countries in all domains.

She also thanked president Sisi and the Egyptian government for supporting her country.

The South Sudanese delegation to the meetings includes also the ministers of industry and trade, water resources and irrigation and higher education.

