South Sudan's Minister Holds Meetings in Cairo

28 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Peacebuilding in South Sudan Stephen Par Kuol on Tuesday had meetings with a number of officials of the Foreign Ministry on ways of boosting joint cooperation in peacebuilding.

Kuol met with Assistant Foreign Minister for Sudan and South Sudan Affairs Osama Shaltout, Secretary General of the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development Mohamed Khalil and Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for United Nations Amr Sherbiny, said the Foreign Ministry in a press release.

The ministry added that the meetings confirmed the Egyptian support for efforts aimed at peace-building and enhancing national capabilities and state institutions in South Sudan in order to achieve everlasting peace and sustainable development.

While in Cairo, Kuol will embark on a tour of the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping and Peacebuilding to get acquainted with the Egyptian experience in peacebuilding, training and honing the skills of human cadres, in addition to mechanisms for offreing technical support to South Sudan emanating from Egypt's pivotal role in peacebuilding in both the international and African arenas.

It is noteworthy that Egypt is chairing the 2021 UN Peacebuilding Committee.

