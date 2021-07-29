Sierra Leone: Sports Minister, NSA Boss NOC Scribe Inspire Athletes Ahead of Olympic Games

Accra — Minister of Sports, Ibrahim Nylenkeh, the Executive Director of the National Sports Authority, Dr Kenneth Brima, and the National Olympic Committee of Sierra Leone Secretary General, Joseph Nyande in a motivational and inspirational drive, engaged Sierra Leonean swimmers hours before their departure for the Tokyo 2020, Olympic Games in Japan.

In a short but motivational talk to the athletes at the Lungi International Airport, the NSA boss said they were happy to see the confidence in the swimmers and had the belief that they will do well in the Games.

He said: "Let me also assure you that you will get all the support that you need during and after the Games."

The Minister of Sports, Ibrahim Nylenkeh said they were aware it was not going to be easy for them (the athletes) in the Games, but they should go with the competing approach.

"We are no longer a participating Nation to this Games but competitors. I know you have learnt a lot and the experience in the African championship and your respective training camps, translating all that in the Games we are sure you can do extremely well," the Sports Minister said.

For the NOC-SLE scribe, he said the NOC-SLE was proud to see a very young and determined athletes heading for the Olympic Games which tells that the Committee together with the Associations are always working to get the best and improve on the athletes.

He said:"The NOC-SLE will always give it all towards promotion, athletes development and growth of sports, we encourage you all to go and do you best and make us, Sierra Leoneans proud."

Captain of the Sierra Leone Swimming team, Joshua Wyse thanked both the Minister and the NSA Executive Director for their words of courage and inspiration.

He said: "We are going to do our best and to show the nation we can do it at the bigger stage."

Meanwhile, the delegation arrived safely in Accra, Ghana en route to Japan. While in Ghana, the team received a warm welcome from the staff of the Sierra Leone High Commission headed by the helpful, Press attaché, Princetta Williams.