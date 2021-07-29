Sierra Leone: Judge Cautions Former Youth Minister

Justice Hannah Bonnie yesterday cautioned the former Minister of Youth Affairs, Alimamy Kamara, that he was granted bail on condition that he always avails himself in court, adding that the bail condition was key to the matter.

Led in evidence by prosecutor, Lawyer Joel Deen-Tarawally of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), PW1 Brima Sesay, identified himself as an investigator attached to the Makeni ACC branch and that he recognized the accused person.

He said in October, 2020, he was in office when the matter was assigned to him for investigation and that the accused was served notice to appear at the ACC Makeni office on January, 2021.

PW 1 testified that he and a colleague investigator, Ishmael Sheriff, questioned the accused and made statement.

He said the accused told them that, the matter was in the Appeals Court, but didn't provide any proof to ascertain his claim.

The witness was cross-examined by defense counsel, Africanous Sesay.

Former Youth minister, Alimamy kamara was charge with nine counts of failure to declare assets, income and Liabilities contrary to Section 122 (a) of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 12 of 2008 as amended by the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act No. 9 of 2019.

The particulars of offence is that whilst the accused was serving as Member of Parliament, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran respectively, failed to declare his assets, income and liabilities with the ACC as required of every public officer.

The matter was adjourned to Monday August 2, 2021