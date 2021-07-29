Sierra Leone: Judge Cautions Former Youth Minister

27 July 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Regina Pratt

Justice Hannah Bonnie yesterday cautioned the former Minister of Youth Affairs, Alimamy Kamara, that he was granted bail on condition that he always avails himself in court, adding that the bail condition was key to the matter.

Led in evidence by prosecutor, Lawyer Joel Deen-Tarawally of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), PW1 Brima Sesay, identified himself as an investigator attached to the Makeni ACC branch and that he recognized the accused person.

He said in October, 2020, he was in office when the matter was assigned to him for investigation and that the accused was served notice to appear at the ACC Makeni office on January, 2021.

PW 1 testified that he and a colleague investigator, Ishmael Sheriff, questioned the accused and made statement.

He said the accused told them that, the matter was in the Appeals Court, but didn't provide any proof to ascertain his claim.

The witness was cross-examined by defense counsel, Africanous Sesay.

Former Youth minister, Alimamy kamara was charge with nine counts of failure to declare assets, income and Liabilities contrary to Section 122 (a) of the Anti-Corruption Act, No. 12 of 2008 as amended by the Anti-Corruption (Amendment) Act No. 9 of 2019.

The particulars of offence is that whilst the accused was serving as Member of Parliament, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sierra Leone's Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran respectively, failed to declare his assets, income and liabilities with the ACC as required of every public officer.

The matter was adjourned to Monday August 2, 2021

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria Bans Sale of Foreign Exchange to Currency Traders

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X