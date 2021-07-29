Sierra Leone: Iiyl Donates Learning Materials to Pupils in Tombo

In a bid to promote the Free Quality Education, International Islamic Youth League (IIYL), in collaboration with Father of Islam in Sierra Leone, last weekend donated learning materials and assorted clothing to orphans in the Tombo community, Western Rural.

The donated items includes 400 school bags, 400 pairs of shoes for both male and female, pens, pencils and assorted clothing, all to the total cost of $4000 United States Dollars.

Speaking on behalf of the Global Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) for IIYL, Personnel Assistant to GCEO, Nagwan Koroma said they started operations in the country in 1991, and that they have assisted so many children across the country.

She said the organisation decided to give Eid-ul-Adha gift to children in the Tombo community because they were in dire need of help.

According to her, education would give pupils the opportunity to be better people in society.

"Education is the bedrock of development in any country and we know that the free quality education policy of the new government is a good idea. I hope the pupils would embrace it with both hands," she said.

She continued that Father of Islam who is taking care of the children has over 200 children that have lost their parents, adding that they also give clothes, body wash and hand wash to some parents that are vulnerable.

Madam Koroma said they chose Tombo community because someone working at the Ministry of Social Welfare informed them that the children in the community were finding it difficult to access learning materials and clothes to put on.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Education Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She further stated that they as an organisation were supporting the government's agenda to give quality education to pupils, thus promising to give more learning materials to them.

She continued that Sierra Leoneans need help but that they alone cannot do it all , thus calling on other NGOs to support the vulnerable people in society.

She said they were targeting 100 children, but later decided to target 400, which means they needed to work harder than before.

"I want the government and humanitarians to come to the aid of these children because they need help. I also want the children to know that this is just the beginning and more is coming for them. I am pleading with the children to make good use of the materials and take their work serious," she said.

Chief Executive Officer of Father for Islam in Sierra Leone, Alhaji Dauda Kamara, thanked the GCEO and staff of IIYL for choosing his organisation as there were many orphanages in Freetown.

He expressed delight for the materials as they were in dire need of them.

One of the beneficiaries, Hassanatu Kamara, thanked the organisation for the donation, stating that it was important to them and pleaded with them to continue the good work they have started.

She said they at the community were happy for the gesture, thus praying to God to continue elevating the organisation.