Gambia: Dying a Thousand Times Before One's Death

28 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The TRRC should be seen as an opportunity and not a tragedy for one who perpetrates wrong and accepts it. When one hides a wrong one dies a thousand times before it is finally owned up to. Hence those who had the courage to speak the truth should speak it forever, cause it what it will. Those who hide the wrong they did have still done the wrong that they are not brave to own up to.

It is valour to own up to wrongdoing and repent. Wrong doing and repentance should never be politicised or trivialised. Those who have confessed can now become preachers against wrong doing using themselves as examples. Such people should be invited by schools and communities to teach the evil of wrong doing and the virtue of righteous conduct and repentance for wrong done. The Victim centre should now focus on the actions, the redress, the lessons and the need for a change of mindset and conduct to prevent any recurrence. This is the verdict of justice and common sense. We must embrace it to move on. Any other way will lead us to the politicisation of the TRRC.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Nigeria's Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering In U.S.
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X