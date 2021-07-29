Nigeria: IPOB Threatens to Lock Down South East Over Nnamdi Kanu

29 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Rejoice Iliya

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened a weekly lockdown of the South East over the detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Daily Trust had reported how Kanu, who jumped bail in 2017, was rearrested abroad and brought back to Nigeria.

He is currently in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a statement on Thursday, one Chika Edoziem described as IPOB's Head, Directorate of State, said the Federal Government has an 11-day ultimatum to release Kanu to prevent the lockdown.

"The global community knows that self-determination is not a crime, the Nigerian government equally know that self-determination does not constitute any known offence stipulated in their constitution and therefore do not have any case against the leader of IPOB, Mazi Kanu."

"In recognition of the above fact and truth, the Directorate of State of IPOB, demands herewith an unconditional and immediate release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on or before the 8th day of August 2021, failing which we shall commence a weekly Lockdown of Biafra land starting from 9th August, 2021.

"For the avoidance of doubt this total lockdown of Biafra land will take place every Monday until our leader is released unconditionally.

"This weekly lockdown is simply one of the measures we shall put in place to ensure that our leader is released hale and hearty," the statement read.

Edozie issued the threat two days after suspected IPOB militants killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) during an exchange of gunfire with policemen in the hometown of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

