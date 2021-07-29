Nigeria: We're Working With Govt, Security Agencies to End Insecurity - Governors

29 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Raphael Ogbonnaiye

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) said the forum was already working collaboratively with the federal government and all security agencies to stem the tide of insecurity nationwide.

Fayemi spoke in Ado-Ekiti Wednesday when he received in audience executive members of the Federation of Ekiti State Students' Union (FESSU), the National Female Students' Association of Nigeria as well as students' union leaders of higher institutions in the state.

The governor reiterated his administration's commitment at ensuring that anybody found culpable in criminal tendencies are brought to book.

He warned students and youths to shun all forms of criminalities, saying it was heartbreaking to find students arrested for kidnapping fellow students to get ransom

