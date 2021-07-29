Nigeria: Power Outage in Abuja After Grid Collapse - AEDC

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has said a grid system outage this afternoon has cut off the power supply in Abuja and its environs.

According to a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications at AEDC, Oyebode Fadipe, the incident occurred at about 12:26 pm on Wednesday.

"We have been unable to serve our customers in Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa States as well as a significant portion of the entire Federal Capital Territory.

"At the moment, only 20 megawatts (MW) has been allocated to AEDC as against the over 400MW that we have been receiving in recent times."

He urged customers to be patient as he assured them that power supply will be restored to the AEDC franchise area as soon as there is significant improvement in our allocation.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which manages the power grid confirmed the incident but stated that power was restored in less than 20 minutes after the occurrence.

"It was a minor system disturbance and power supply was restored to the grid immediately in less than 20 minutes," said Mrs Ndidi Mbah, the spokesperson of TCN in a response.

