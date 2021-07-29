Libya: Algeria Willing to Support Libya in Resolving Some Issues, Says President Tebboune

28 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday reiterated Algeria's willingness to provide aid and assistance to brotherly Libya in the "resolution of some issues."

Algeria "is at the disposal of Libya and we share the same vision with the Libyan people," affirmed the President of the Republic.

Moreover, said the Head of State, Algeria "will wait for the decision that will be taken by the Libyan brothers regarding the situation in their country."

The Head of State also urged the organization of a "double parliamentary and presidential election at the same time", reaffirming the readiness of Algeria to help Libyans "to make the voice of their country heard."

He also highlighted "the history and common values uniting the two countries", recalling the suffering of the Libyan people to preserve the integrity of their country.

Regarding the "full support" expressed by President Tebboune at this meeting, al-Menfi said we are delighted with the full support expressed by the President of the Republic for our efforts to achieve parliamentary and presidential elections allowing the Libyan people to choose their representatives for the coming period.

The meeting allowed us to discuss "technical aspects" related to the opening of border crossings, said al-Menfi.

"The meeting also focused on the achievements made so far, namely the reunification of institutions, including the military institution and the ceasefire," he continued.

"We hope to establish an Algerian-Libyan technical cooperation as well as bilateral security cooperation," said al-Menfi, affirming that his country "has always been aware of Algeria's permanent support to the Libyan people and their positions, as reaffirmed by President Tebboune."

