Libya: Chairman of Libya's Presidential Council Starts Official Visit to Algeria

Algiers — The chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi started Wednesday a two-day official visit to Algeria.

Al-Menfi was received upon his arrival at Houari-Boumediene International Airport of Algiers by Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane and the minister of Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning, Kamal Beldjoud.

During his visit, the chairman of Libya's Presidential Council will be received by President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as part of the continued bilateral cooperation, confirming the strength of relations of brotherhood between the two brother peoples.