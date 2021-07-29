Nigeria: Ministers, Perm SECs, Others Storm Uyo for Gender Equality Summit

All is now set for the 21st Regular Council Meeting on Women Development which will hold in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital from August 22-27, 2021and organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Amb. Anthonia Ekpa gave the hint during a visit to Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, the Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government, to intimate the State of the choice of the city for the summit.

Ekpa stated that the event will bring together, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Development Partners, Country Representatives, Programme Managers and Civil Society Organisations and relevant Ministries across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to the Perm Sec, gender inequality, women and social development in the society are among issues expected to be brainstormed on by participants during the six day long event.

Ekpa said the theme of the meeting is "Gender Equality:A Panacea for Enduring Security and Sustainable Economic Development in the Post-COVID-19 Era."

According to her, Akwa Ibom state was chosen by Delegates in their last Council Meeting held in Akure, Ondo State and thanked the Akwa Ibom State Government for honouring the women by accepting to host the equality summit.

Receiving the delegation, Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem who frowned at gender discrimination in the society, warned against such uncivilised practice, as according to him, "quality knows no gender."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Ekuwem informed his guests that the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led Administration is gender sensitive as exemplified in the appointments of many women to serve in his government as commissioners, chairmen and members of boards and Commissions as well as Permanent Secretaries.

Describing the theme of the meeting as apt, the SSG said with the background of Governor Udom Emmanuel in the financial sector, Akwa Ibom was the first State in the Federation to constitute a Post-COVID-19 Economic Reconstruction Committee to consider the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the State's economy and make recommendations on how to build a viable economy in the State after the pandemic.

He thanked the delegation for choosing Akwa Ibom State for the summit and promised to convey their good will message and gratitude to Governor Emmanuel Udom for hosting the Council .

Present at the courtesy call were the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mrs Margaret Edem and principal officers in the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.