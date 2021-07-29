South Africa: President Ramaphosa Throws Money, Rather Than a Cabinet Reshuffle, At His Security Problem

28 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Heads should have rolled. But they are unlikely to, as Ramaphosa's political fortunes are too tenuously balanced because he needs his Cabinet hawks onside.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is unlikely to immediately reshuffle his Cabinet to deal with the intelligence and policing failures that led to the July riots and looting, which claimed more than 300 lives, over 75,000 jobs and cost the economy R50-billion.

Instead, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced on Wednesday that the police will get an additional R250-million and the SA National Defence Force an extra R700-million for what is likely to be an extended deployment in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramaphosa has on numerous occasions acknowledged that the security system failed to anticipate the riots and the looting which took the country to the brink. A racial war between Indians and black people is brewing in KwaZulu-Natal (specifically in Phoenix) as counter-revolutionary forces exploit the tensions to build resistance to the Ramaphosa administration.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has said that South Africa suffered a "counter-revolutionary insurgency" between July 9 - when trucks were hijacked on the N3 - and July 16, when police and soldiers finally managed to stabilise the country. Since then, Ramaphosa has backtracked on what...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
SADC Forces Join Fight Against Mozambique's Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appals' South Africa
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Bill Seeks to Criminalise LGBTIQ+ People In Ghana
Nigeria Bans Sale of Foreign Exchange to Currency Traders

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X