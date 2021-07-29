South Africa: President Ramaphosa Throws Money, Rather Than a Cabinet Reshuffle, At His Security Problem

analysis

Heads should have rolled. But they are unlikely to, as Ramaphosa's political fortunes are too tenuously balanced because he needs his Cabinet hawks onside.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is unlikely to immediately reshuffle his Cabinet to deal with the intelligence and policing failures that led to the July riots and looting, which claimed more than 300 lives, over 75,000 jobs and cost the economy R50-billion.

Instead, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced on Wednesday that the police will get an additional R250-million and the SA National Defence Force an extra R700-million for what is likely to be an extended deployment in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Ramaphosa has on numerous occasions acknowledged that the security system failed to anticipate the riots and the looting which took the country to the brink. A racial war between Indians and black people is brewing in KwaZulu-Natal (specifically in Phoenix) as counter-revolutionary forces exploit the tensions to build resistance to the Ramaphosa administration.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has said that South Africa suffered a "counter-revolutionary insurgency" between July 9 - when trucks were hijacked on the N3 - and July 16, when police and soldiers finally managed to stabilise the country. Since then, Ramaphosa has backtracked on what...